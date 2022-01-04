Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden speaks on fight against COVID and announces doubling of antiviral pill order

President Biden updated the nation on his administration's efforts to contain COVID-19, announcing that he was doubling and accelerating the U.S. order for a Pfizer antiviral pill, and also that insurance companies would reimburse Americans for home tests. He urged Americans to get vaccinations and boosters. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus join the CBS News Special Report to discuss the president's remarks.
