Biden speaks from Air Force One after Israel trip President Biden spoke to reporters Wednesday aboard Air Force One at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The president discussed his trip to Israel and commented on the deadly blast at a Gaza hospital. Mr. Biden said earlier that U.S. military data had left him convinced that an Israeli airstrike did not cause the explosion, as some Palestinian factions had claimed. Israel has accused the Hamas-allied Palestinian Islamic Jihad group of being behind the blast.