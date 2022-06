Special Report: Biden says he will "do all in my power" to protect abortion rights President Joe Biden vowed Friday to "do all in my power" to protect abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. "This is not over," Mr. Biden said, but he admitted Democrats do not have the votes in Congress to put federal law in place to ensure abortion rights. Watch his remarks in this CBS News Special Report anchored by Norah O'Donnell.