Biden sparks controversy by saying Putin "cannot remain in power" President Biden's unscripted words at the conclusion of his speech in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday have followed him back to Washington. Many are still wondering what he meant when he said Russia's president "cannot remain in power." Mr. Biden and other officials said he did not call for regime change in Moscow. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has the latest from Washington, and CBS News correspondent Wendy Gillette joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green from Warsaw to discuss reaction to Mr. Biden's comments and the growing refugee crisis.