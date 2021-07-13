Biden says voting rights fight is "the test of our time," but leaves out the filibuster In a major speech on Tuesday, President Biden stressed the need to defend voting rights against Republican-led efforts to pass restrictive election reforms on the state level. However, some activists are disappointed after the president failed to mention any planned action related to the Senate filibuster. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, The Washington Post national political reporter Eugene Scott and Reuters White House correspondent Nandita Bose join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details and the latest on repercussions former President Trump's legal team is facing after making false election claims.