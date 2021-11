Biden says recently passed infrastructure bill will help ease U.S. shipping gridlock During a trip to the Port of Baltimore, President Biden said his recently passed physical infrastructure bill will help untangle the U.S. supply chain and drop consumer prices. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang explains how portions of the bill will help the country's ports, then joins CBSN anchor Lana Zak to discuss how the president thinks the bill will bring down inflation.