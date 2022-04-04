Watch CBS News

Biden says Putin should be tried for war crimes

President Biden on Monday called Vladimir Putin a "war criminal," and said he should be tried for the atrocities in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues its crackdown on Russian oligarchs. Weijia Jiang reports.
