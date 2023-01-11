Biden says he was “surprised” by documents discovery: CBS News Flash Jan. 11, 2023 President Biden says he was “surprised” documents marked classified were found at a former office. He said his attorneys "followed protocol" by reporting the discovery right away. The DOJ is investigating. Australian Cardinal George Pell whose conviction on child abuse charges was later overturned -- has died at 81 after hip surgery in Rome. And the Golden Globes were back on the airwaves – and "The Fabelmans" took home the award for best drama motion picture.