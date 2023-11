Biden says Gaza's largest hospital must be protected President Biden said Monday that Al Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, must be protected amid Israeli claims that a Hamas command complex sits below the medical complex. Meanwhile, the remains of five American service members, who are the first U.S. military deaths related to the Israel-Hamas war, returned to U.S. soil after they were killed in a weekend training exercise in Cyprus. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe reports.