Biden says democracy itself is on the ballot: CBS News Flash Nov. 3, 2022

President Biden warned that America's democratic traditions are in peril, less than a week before the midterm elections. He said democracy itself is under threat from election deniers, fueling a rise in political violence and voter intimidation. Thanksgiving will cost consumers about 13.5% more compared to last year thanks to inflation, a market research firm says. And in Game 4 of the World Series, the Houston Astros threw a combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies, winning 5-0 to tie the series at two games apiece.
