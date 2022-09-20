Watch CBS News

Biden says COVID-19 pandemic is over in U.S.

President Biden said on CBS' "60 Minutes" the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S. His comment came as updated booster shots are being rolled out across the country. Dr. Dyan Hes of Gramercy Pediatrics joined CBS News to discuss the latest.
