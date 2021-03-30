Biden says 90% of adults will be eligible for vaccination by April 19 as infection rates rise President Biden says 90% of adults in the U.S. will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19, about two weeks earlier than his previous goal of May 1. However, health officials warn Americans not to let down their guard just yet as infection rates begin to rise again and more states begin easing safety measures. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the latest developments.