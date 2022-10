Biden releases 15 million barrels of oil from reserve as part of plan to lower oil prices President Biden unveiled his three-step plan Wednesday to lower oil prices. Part of that plan is the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve. The announcement comes weeks after OPEC+ announced it was cutting oil production, a decision that drove gas prices up. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe discussed the president's plan.