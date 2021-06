Biden rejects Republicans' $50 billion infrastructure offer President Biden dismissed Republicans' latest offer for infrastructure plans. The president spoke with West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the deal Friday. She offered an additional $50 billion for the plan. However, the White House and Senate Republicans are still miles apart on negotiations. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini is at the White House with more, and CBS News political reporter Grace Segers joins from Washington with the latest on the negotiations.