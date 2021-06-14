Biden reaffirms NATO mutual defense commitment ahead of Putin meeting President Biden reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the mutual defense treaty at the heart of the NATO alliance on Monday, ahead of his meeting Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. CBSN political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller and Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor, join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how NATO is evolving, the latest on infrastructure talks, and a GOP resolution aimed at progressive Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.