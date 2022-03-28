Biden says he was expressing "moral outrage" at Putin, not articulating policy change President Biden sought to clarify a comment he had made in Poland Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." On Monday, he told reporters at the White House he was expressing his "moral outrage" at the Russian president, not articulating a policy change. Mr. Biden's remarks on the subject followed the unveiling of his budget. He also fielded questions on the budget and on his Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who testified at her confirmation hearings last week.