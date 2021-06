Biden says "I did what I came to do" after summit with Putin President Biden ended his historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. As CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports, the two leaders met for about three hours and both said their talks were productive. Then CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN anchor Lana Zak to discuss Mr. Biden's warning to Putin about future cyberattacks.