Biden pushes to boost coronavirus vaccinations amid Delta variant surge President Biden's latest push for vaccinations comes as the Delta variant fuels another surge in the U.S. David Begnaud reports on the "dire" situation in New Orleans. Then, Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at the NYU School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with the latest.