Biden proposes changes to 2024 presidential primary calendar The Democratic National Committee is considering a proposal by President Biden to change the order of when states vote in the presidential primary process. If adopted, it would change 50 years of tradition, kicking Iowa and New Hampshire out of their first-in-the-nation spots and making South Carolina voters the first to head to the polls. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe explains the motivation and symbolism behind the move.