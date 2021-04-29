Biden promoting jobs and families plans at Georgia rally President Biden is campaigning for his American Jobs and Families plans in Georgia, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill meet to discuss police reform with the families of Black men killed by police. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano from the site of the Georgia rally, and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Wall Street Journal White House reporter Catherine Lucey and Politico White House reporter Meridith McGraw discuss Biden's proposals and the police reform talks.