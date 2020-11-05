Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in the state of Wisconsin, which Biden is also presumed to win. CBSN political reporter Catlin Huey-Burns, Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller and Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the legal challenges the Trump campaign wants to bring, plus the latest on the Senate and House race.