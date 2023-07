Smithsonian secretary discusses Emmett Till's legacy President Biden signed a proclamation Tuesday to create a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. The Black teen was abducted and killed by White men in 1955 after being accused of whistling at a White woman. Smithsonian Institution secretary Lonnie Bunch III spoke with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett about how Till's open casket funeral impacted the civil rights movement.