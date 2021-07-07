Biden pitches "human infrastructure" investments During a visit to Crystal Lake, Illinois, on Wednesday, President Biden pitched his plans to increase spending on "human infrastructure," like child care and education. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, The Washington Post's political correspondent Philip Bump, and Insider politics reporter Oma Seddiq join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on why Mr. Biden appears to be focusing on districts where Democrats are vulnerable, and how the White House is preparing to respond to the recent spate of Russia-based cyberattacks.