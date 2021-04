Biden paints different picture of bin Laden raid, diminishing Clinton Vice President Joe Biden has changed his story on the role he played in the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden. Biden said Tuesday he advised President Obama to authorize the operation, but in the past, Biden has said he was against launching the raid. Biden also diminished John Kerry and Hillary Clinton's roles as the current and former secretary of states, which surprised some in the White House. Major Garrett reports.