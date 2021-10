Biden outlines new spending bill framework President Biden presented a new version of his social and climate spending bill, pointing out which parts of the original bill can stay and which parts must go. Plus, Senate Republicans blocked a voting rights bill again. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Puko and The Washington Post deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings join CBSN "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.