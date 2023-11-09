Watch CBS News

Biden orders airstrike on Iran-linked site in Syria to retaliate for attacks on U.S. bases

The U.S. has carried out a second strike in two weeks on Iran-linked facilities in retaliation for continuing attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the strike was conducted at the direction of President Biden, targeting a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.
