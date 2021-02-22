Live

Biden orders flags lowered to commemorate 500,000 U.S. COVID deaths

The bells at the Washington National Cathedral tolled 500 times Monday evening, marking 500,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News senior White House and politics correspondent Ed O'Keefe and Politico White House correspondent Eugene Daniels join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss how President Biden is commemorating the lives lost as he pushes Congress to pass his relief bill.
