Watch CBS News

Biden on trail as campaign climaxes: CBS News Flash Nov. 7, 2022

The U.S. is just a day away from Election Day, and President Biden spent last night in Democratic New York state stumping for Gov. Kathy Hochul, as she tries to blunt the momentum of her GOP challenger. The president calls the midterms an inflection point that could impact the next 20 years. His top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has been in contact with top aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. And Kenyans won the men’s and women’s titles in the New York Marathon.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.