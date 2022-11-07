Biden on trail as campaign climaxes: CBS News Flash Nov. 7, 2022 The U.S. is just a day away from Election Day, and President Biden spent last night in Democratic New York state stumping for Gov. Kathy Hochul, as she tries to blunt the momentum of her GOP challenger. The president calls the midterms an inflection point that could impact the next 20 years. His top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has been in contact with top aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. And Kenyans won the men’s and women’s titles in the New York Marathon.