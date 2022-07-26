Biden on the path to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 His physician says President Biden now feels well enough to exercise after contracting COVID-19 last week. Meanwhile, the Kaiser Family Foundation released a new report showing that 43% of parents with children under the age of 5 do not plan to get them vaccinated against the virus. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Lana Zak talk with Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, to discuss these developments and more.