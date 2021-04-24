Live

Biden, Obama memes have the internet in hysterics

Social media users may have noticed that Vice President Joe Biden and President Obama memes have inundated Facebook and Twitter the last few days. CBSN takes a look at some of the best memes that have those on the internet in hysterics.
