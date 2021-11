Biden nominates Jerome Powell to second term as Federal Reserve chair President Biden nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to a second term. Plus, Democrats hope to boost their midterms chances with legislative successes. CBS News senior white house and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Washington Post deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings and Politico national political correspondent David Siders join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.