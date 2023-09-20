Biden meets with Netanyahu on "upholding democratic values" in Israel President Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday in New York as protests continue in Israel over Netanyahu's proposed court overhauls that many critics call a threat to the country's democracy. Speaking to reporters before the meeting, with Netanyahu by his side, Biden said the two would discuss, "upholding democratic values that lie at the heart of our partnership, including the checks and balances in our systems." CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.