Biden meets with Zelenskyy in Paris as Ukrainians face weapons shortfall President Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday in their first face-to-face talks since December. The meeting comes as Ukrainian forces face a shortfall in weaponry on the frontlines after a six-month stalemate in Congress on a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata has more.