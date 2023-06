Biden meets with U.S. advisers, calls world leaders in response to Russia's insurrection President Biden convened a meeting at Camp David with top national security advisers and also called world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in response to the insurrection in Russia. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the rebellion reveals cracks in Vladimir Putin's grip on power in Russia. Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.