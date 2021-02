Biden meets with Republicans on COVID relief, Dems eye path forward without GOP support A meeting between 10 GOP senators and President Biden about a potential $618 billion compromise bill on coronavirus relief ended Monday night without a deal. The discussion came shortly after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a budget resolution that would allow them to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal without Republican support. Weijia Jiang reports.