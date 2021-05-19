Biden meets with Rep. Rashida Tlaib after backing Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire President Biden met with the only Palestinian-American member of Congress Tuesday, Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib, after expressing support for a ceasefire in his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the White House stance on the conflict, as well as growing Republican opposition to a commission to investigate the January 6th Capitol insurrection.