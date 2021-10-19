Biden meets with progressive and moderate Democrats to push for social and climate spending President Biden met with both progressive and moderate congressional Democrats to work on passing a social spending bill. Plus, the Virginia governor's race enters its final weeks with a focus on education. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Axios congressional correspondent Alayna Treene and Wall Street Journal White House reporter Catherine Lucey join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.