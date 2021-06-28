Biden meets with Israeli president a day after authorizing airstrikes along Iraq-Syria border President Biden met with outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in the Oval Office Monday, just a day after authorizing airstrikes against Iran-backed militias along the Iraq-Syria border. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and Washington Post White House reporter Tyler Pager join "Red and Blue" host Tanya Rivero with more on that and other headlines, including infrastructure talks and the investigation into Trump Organization finances.