Biden meets with Canadian leader as Senate investigates Capitol attack On a busy Tuesday in Washington, President Biden held his first bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the Senate held a hearing with law enforcement officials about last month's Capitol attck. CBS news senior investigative correspondent Cantherine Herridge, CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave, and Axios White House reporter Alayna Treene spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano.