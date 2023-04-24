Watch CBS News

Biden meets "Tennessee Three," says "stay tuned" on reelection bid

President Biden called the Tennessee Republican legislature's move to expel three fellow lawmakers for joining in a protest for gun control "shocking" and "undemocratic" while meeting with the "Tennessee Three," Democratic Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, in the Oval Office on Monday. As members of the press were ushered out of the room, the president said "stay tuned" when asked about running for reelection in 2024.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.