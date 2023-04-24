Biden meets "Tennessee Three," says "stay tuned" on reelection bid President Biden called the Tennessee Republican legislature's move to expel three fellow lawmakers for joining in a protest for gun control "shocking" and "undemocratic" while meeting with the "Tennessee Three," Democratic Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, in the Oval Office on Monday. As members of the press were ushered out of the room, the president said "stay tuned" when asked about running for reelection in 2024.