Biden marks one year since January 6 riot with speech condemning Trump President Biden marked one year since the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol with a speech largely condemning former President Trump. CBS News' Natalie Brand has more on the speech. Then Rhonda Colvin, Capitol Hill reporter for The Washington Post, and CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave join CBSN to share their personal accounts of the deadly attack.