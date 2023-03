Biden marks "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, calls for stronger voting laws President Biden was in Selma, Alabama, over the weekend to mark the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" and call for stronger voting rights protections. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBS News Mornings" with more on that and why the president's decision to not veto a bill that would block the new Washington, D.C., criminal code is sparking controversy among Democrats.