Biden makes first presidential trip as Trump attacks McConnell President Joe Biden is making the first official trip of his presidency to take part in a Wisconsin town hall on the government's COVID-19 pandemic response. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes and Boston Globe deputy Washington bureau chief Liz Goodwin spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the future of Biden's $1.9 trillion aid proposal, and former President Donald Trump's attacks on his party's leaders.