Biden, Macron reiterate support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression

President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated a commitment to helping Ukraine fight Russia's invasion in a joint news conference at the White House Thursday. Mr. Biden also defended the Inflation Reduction Act, which Macron had reportedly called "super aggressive." The Bidens are hosting Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for a state visit. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more.
