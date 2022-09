Biden looks to tackle rise of hate-fueled violence in U.S. President Biden is hosting the "United We Stand" summit at the White House on Thursday. The event is part of his administration's push to tackle the rise in hate-fueled violence plaguing Americans across the country. Susan Corke, director of the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center, joined CBS News to discuss the rise in extremism and her suggestions for the Biden administration to tamp down the violence.