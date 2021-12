Biden lays out White House plan to deal with Omicron variant President Biden gave an address on how the administration is responding to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Plus, Senate Democrats try to find a way forward for a social spending plan. CBS News' Steve Dorsey, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Washington Post national political correspondent Philip Bump join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest.