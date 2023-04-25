Biden Reelection Campaign
Sudan Violence
"Heirs of Slavery"
Cult Investigation
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
As Biden announces campaign, do Americans feel things at home are under control?
American teaching in Sudan was told he was on his own, mom says
Trial begins in E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Trump for defamation, battery
Chief Justice Roberts declines to testify about ethics before Senate Judiciary Committee
Harry Belafonte, legendary entertainer and civil rights icon, dies at 96
Taliban kills ISIS-K leader behind 2021 Kabul airport attack, U.S. officials say
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh indicted on new tax evasion charges
Surviving roommate in student murders fights subpoena to appear at suspect's hearing
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs assault weapons ban
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Biden launches 2024 reelection bid
President Biden on Tuesday officially announced his 2024 reelection bid. The president said his campaign will focus on issues including protecting Social Security and access to abortion services. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On