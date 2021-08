Biden to perpetrators of Kabul airport attack: "We will hunt you down and make you pay" President Biden spoke Thursday at the White House after attacks in Kabul killed at least 12 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghan civilians. Mr. Biden vowed that the U.S. will continue evacuation flights from Afghanistan, and he warned the suspected ISIS terrorists: "We will hunt you down and make you pay." Wach the president's remarks.