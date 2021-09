Biden joins nearly 3 million Americans in getting coronavirus booster shot Nearly 3 million people in the U.S. have received a coronavirus booster shot, including President Biden. As Errol Barnett reports, Mr. Biden had a message for the nearly one quarter of eligible Americans that remain unvaccinated. Then, Dr. Ben Weston, an associate professor in the department of emergency medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, joins Ed O'Keefe on CBSN to discuss the latest.