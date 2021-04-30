Biden touts his infrastructure plans in Georgia while marking his 100th day in office To mark his 100th day in office, President Biden headed to one of the state's that helped him win the presidency: Georgia. During his speech there Thursday night, he pitched his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan to the American public. The combined price tag for the two plans is nearly $4 trillion. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to discuss Mr. Biden's speech and the road ahead getting his legislation through Congress.